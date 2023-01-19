'Greta Thunberg doesn't know what the heck she's talking about'

The Gunn Show was joined by German EU Member of Parliament Christine Anderson who spoke to Sheila about her new Canadian tour, Greta being arrested in Germany at a coal mine, the state of civil liberties across the world, and what she thinks of Canadian truckers.

Details of MEP Christine Anderson’s upcoming Canadian “Strong and Free” tour can be found here. https://t.co/PV5BQe5pzY pic.twitter.com/CVUUpk9jFb — The Real Andy Lee Show (@RealAndyLeeShow) December 15, 2022

"I'd like your opinion of this, because I think the reason Germans are in an energy crisis is because of the policies of the likes of Greta Thunberg," Sheila hinted to Anderson. "Green energy policies made Germany reliant on Russia. Whatever you think about Russia, Germany has its own coal and should be, you know, energy independent by and large."

Anderson responded with:

Well, first of all, quite often she doesn't know what the heck she's talking about. I mean, what we started out her crusade against, whatever, you know, it was all fossil fuels and no nuclear power and all of this. She condemned all of this. And like what, a year ago or maybe not, maybe seven, eight months ago, she suddenly changed her tune in light of the events that happened when Putin invaded Ukraine. She changed her tune into, well, 'Germany should have never shut down or turned off their nuclear power plants.' So she doesn't even know what the hell she's talking about.

"As you look at footage of her being arrested, it's very clear that the police are actors in this play also, either wittingly or unwittingly, they're just props and props in this Greta Thunberg production," Sheila pointed out.