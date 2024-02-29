Here's how activists could use Trudeau's 'online harms' bill to target critics like Jordan Peterson

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

For years, the Canadian Human Rights Act (CHRA) has banned discrimination against people based on “gender identity or expression.” Jordan Peterson, for example, has never discriminated against anyone.

But the 'online harms' bill, Bill C-63, adds section 13 to the Humans Right Act, which now says that mere speech is considered discrimination if it is “likely to foment detestation or vilification of an individual or group.”

Now, if someone watches one of Peterson's videos or reads one of his tweets about, for instance, transgender athletes changing in the girls' change room, and as a result, is "likely" to develop negative feelings towards trans people, that could be considered hate speech.

That’s step one, and here’s step 2:

Any member of the public, including non-citizens, can lodge a complaint against Peterson to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, which is an activist quasi-judicial tribunal run by non-judges appointed by Trudeau.

There doesn't even need to be a victim; they just have to demonstrate that your tweet or video is likely to cause someone to have hard feelings about another person. Additionally, he'd be fined $50,000 by the government per complaint.

This means there could be a new complaint for every tweet or video Peterson posts. The complainants can be professional busybodies and activists; they don't have to be a "victim."

Why wouldn't woke activists file a Human Rights Act complaint against every single thing he does or says on social media? It's free, there's no limit. Even if he were to "win," he'd lose — the process is the punishment. And of course, they're going to win. This will become an industry — to enrich woke grifters and financially destroy him.

Furthermore, complainants can keep their identity a secret from him. They can provide secret testimony from secret witnesses who are paid up to $20,000 to target him.

Here’s how they’re going to get you, @jordanbpeterson.



For years the Canadian Human Rights Act (CHRA) has banned discrimination against people based on “gender identity or expression”. You of course have never discriminated against anyone.



But this new bill adds s. 13 to the… https://t.co/QC2BDPnBqj pic.twitter.com/IeoTU1XyUT — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 29, 2024

Sign our petition at www.StopTheCensorship.ca.