‘Justice must be done, but also seen’ Manny Montenegrino examines Trudeau’s unethical conduct

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on April 7, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Manny started off the discussion by talking about the Prime Minister’s history of corruption.

So I would say the standard is much higher because it really is it depends on ethical procedures. Now, if I look at Justin Trudeau there, you could start from the day that he decided to charge charities while he's a member of parliament, paid to speak to the children. He was a member of Parliament, paid to speak to charities and paid to speak to schools. The attorney general, which is there to protect Canada from from from wrongdoings from members of Parliament, even the prime minister, that attorney general was removed. I mean, in America, the removing of an attorney general will get you impeached. Trudeau removed the attorney general because he wanted to cover up his obstruction of justice. There's, number one, an unethical conflict. Number two, we all know that he was found guilty not once, but twice for unethical practice under the Conflict of Interest Act.

He then talked about the unethical invoking of the Emergencies Act and the commission that followed.

I found that the Emergency Act was clearlynot called for and Trudeau, making sure that he stacked the odds in his favor, appoints Judge Rouleau. Judge Rouleau has been involved in the Liberal Party since the 1970s, was part of John Turner's transition team, was appointed and was a major donor to the Liberal party for life. He should never have taken that appointment and Trudeau should never have appointed him. But Trudeau knows that by appointing friends and family, he can get away with more unethical conduct.

Ezra talked about how for the justice system to work, people have to be able to believe in it.