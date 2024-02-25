'Orwellian' sign at Taylor Swift's Australian concert raises alarm

Australia faced heavy criticism from international fans attending Taylor Swift's Sydney concert on Sunday night, with many branding the country as a "police state" and likening it to an "Orwellian dystopia" after spotting a peculiar sign.

The sign, displaying the message 'report antisocial behaviour', was prominently displayed at Accor Stadium, where the American pop sensation was set to perform for the third time out of her four scheduled concerts.

While such signs are common in Australian stadiums during large events, Swift's fans took to social media to express their shock and dismay.

A clip circulating online showing Taylor Swift performing on stage with the sign in the background ignited outrage among fans.

Taylor Swift performing this week in Melbourne, Australia, look at the sign behind her lol... pic.twitter.com/LjyYeiDW8O — PƈTɯҽαƙʂ 🇺🇸 💯🔥 (@Pc_Tweakzz) February 24, 2024

Comments flooded in, with one user remarking, "Australia is a police state," and another expressing fear, "That's scary as hell."

Critics pointed out the vagueness of the term "antisocial behaviour" and expressed concerns about citizens being encouraged to report on each other, drawing parallels to oppressive regimes.

Despite the controversy, Taylor Swift's concerts continued to draw massive crowds, with each night hosting around 80,000 fans and attracting A-list guests like Rita Ora, Katy Perry, Rebel Wilson, and Toni Collette.