Toronto 'harm reduction' program bribes children with chocolate to pick up used needles

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies examined a Toronto 'harm reduction' program's offer to provide chocolate bars in exchange for used needles.

As stated by Mr. Menzies, "On so many levels, this is equal parts astonishing and disturbing. For starters, hands up out there how many parents want their children gathering up used hypodermic needles? Oh sure, an errant jab might lead to contracting everything from hepatitis to HIV, but hey kids you stand to be rewarded with a chocolate bar."

He went on to say, "This egregious 'sharps for chocolate' program even drew the attention of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who had this to say on Twitter, 'This is an actual sign from a drug consumption site in Toronto. What is happening in Canada?'"

This is an actual sign from a drug consumption site in Toronto.



What is happening in Canada? https://t.co/RGX1PCDyc5 — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) August 14, 2023

Mr. Menzies added, "No word yet from Prime Minister Trudeau about this preposterous program yet. What do you want to bet that blackface likely approves of such an initiative given that this program is undoubtedly yet another example of diversity, inclusion and equity."

