‘Secret Weapon’ Anaida Poilievre could provide spark to husband’s bid for PM

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Manny Montenegrino to discuss how Anaida Poilievre, Pierre Poilievre's wife, has provided an unexpected boost to the Conservative leader's election outlook.

A former immigrant from Venezuela who reportedly came to Canada at the age of eight, Anaida Poilievre was praised for her ability to connect with voters after her speech following Pierre Poilievre's victory in the Conservative Party leadership race.

As stated by Ezra, "It's clear that Pierre Poilievre's Mrs is going to be a significant part of the campaign to reach out to new Canadians. I think she would probably be described as a visible minority. You know, I think that she will be a secret weapon and she will be deployed. And I think she will have great success."

As stated by Mr. Montenegrino, "When you listen to Pierre's wife speak, you see the true core values. You see that she's actually lived the values and when she speaks, there's authenticity and credibility to her words. That's why she's a powerful speaker."

