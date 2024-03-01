'Farmers aren't taking it anymore': Climate Depot founder gives update on EU farmers' protest

Last night on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra asked Marc Morano, Founder of Climate Depot, to explain what's going on in Europe, as we've been seeing images of farmers protesting in creative ways, such as dumping manure on politicians' buildings. Additionally, he requested an update on the farmers in Belgium, since it reminds him of the vibes from the Canadian truckers.

"Europeans probably wake up every day and thank God that Justin Trudeau isn't their leader, because right now they would be declared 'domestic terrorists' under a first-ever invoked emergencies act in Europe," Morano replied. "They would be facing not having access to their own money, having their insurance cancelled. So the good news is Justin Trudeau's not there to crack down on them. That's the first point I wanted to make."

Morano added that what's happening in Europe right now with this farmer rebellion is what he "wished had happened back in March and April of 2020" with the general public standing against the public health tyranny that was COVID, lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, social distancing, and the cancellation of weddings and funerals.

"The farmers aren't taking it anymore. And what they're not taking is the net-zero agenda that was born out of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit. And then, of course, moving forward all the way to the UN Paris Agreement," he added.

In many countries, politicians agree to UN climate summits, but then these agreements become law at home, forcing farmers to reduce emissions, Morano explained.

He also emphasised that these are "climate compliance costs, meaning small family-run generational farms can't afford the cost to absorb all of these costs and new ways and new technology that's supposed to capture the nitrogen. And what ends up happening is they're facing extinction."

He continued: