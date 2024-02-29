Trudeau wants to criminalize words, and no one is safe from his wrath

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

On Monday, the Trudeau Liberals tabled Bill C-63, An Act to enact the Online Harms Act, in Parliament to protect Canadians from accessing 'harmful content' online.

It claims benevolence but ultimately crushes our freedoms to protect Canadians from a 'far-right' boogeyman. Case in point: Dr. Jordan Peterson.

Tonight, Ezra Levant breaks down Justin Trudeau's latest attempt to empower anonymous complaints from anyone, without standing, to silence their opponents.

In January 2023, Dr. Peterson posted a document detailing confidential complaints against him. The College of Psychologists of Ontario argued for nearly two years that he made 'inappropriate' social media posts.

"My contention that the trans phenomenon is the social contagion, that’s a professional opinion," wrote the former psychologist. "It’s not a political stance."

"My belief that the climate apocalypse narrative is overblown by people who want to use emergencies to gather power," he continues. "There’s no shortage of evidence on that front."

'Complaints can be filed by literally anyone,' said Rebel News Publisher Ezra Levant. 'You don't need to have standing; you don't need to have been mentioned by Prof. Peterson. You just have to want to deploy the bureaucracy against him.'

According to the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF), the complaints came from the public rather than the psychologist's former patients.

"I express views that are reflective of the state of the current psychological literature," he said, "that have been politicized by those who politicized everything."

Dr. Peterson contends those comments did not contravene Canadian law. But they will now, should Bill C-63 pass.

Ultimately, Trudeau's censorship law seeks to destroy our most fundamental freedoms of speech, of thought, and the press. It will make a mockery of the rule of law as well.

The legislation seeks to amend the Canadian Human Rights Act to clarify that online 'hate speech' is discrimination. It permits confidential complaints if the Commission thinks the individual(s) might be subjected to "intimidation."

Liberals table promised 'online harms' censorship legislation



According to the new legislation, victims of "hate speech" could be compensated up to $20,000, and a new stand-alone hate crime offence would be added to the criminal code allowing for penalties of up to life imprisonment.

The so-called victims of 'hate speech' could be compensated up to $20,000, with stand-alone hate crimes being added to the Criminal Code. The federal government would be owed an additional $50,000.

Those who engage in 'hate speech' could face life imprisonment, or face house arrest with an ankle bracelet. Under Justin Trudeau, words are being criminalized.

You can be charged for anything you write, whether it be recent or from yesteryear. As long as there's a digital footprint, you are liable for your words.

Section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Act is back, and likely to be weaponized against dissenting Canadian expression.

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms president John Carpay joins The Ezra Levant Show, where he tells Ezra Levant that the Trudeau government's 'online harms' bill is an 'Orwellian' attack on free speech.

