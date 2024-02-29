Trudeau wants to criminalize words, and no one is safe from his wrath

  • Rebel News
  • February 29, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

On Monday, the Trudeau Liberals tabled Bill C-63, An Act to enact the Online Harms Act, in Parliament to protect Canadians from accessing 'harmful content' online.

It claims benevolence but ultimately crushes our freedoms to protect Canadians from a 'far-right' boogeyman. Case in point: Dr. Jordan Peterson.

Tonight, Ezra Levant breaks down Justin Trudeau's latest attempt to empower anonymous complaints from anyone, without standing, to silence their opponents.

In January 2023, Dr. Peterson posted a document detailing confidential complaints against him. The College of Psychologists of Ontario argued for nearly two years that he made 'inappropriate' social media posts.

"My contention that the trans phenomenon is the social contagion, that’s a professional opinion," wrote the former psychologist. "It’s not a political stance."

"My belief that the climate apocalypse narrative is overblown by people who want to use emergencies to gather power," he continues. "There’s no shortage of evidence on that front."

According to the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF), the complaints came from the public rather than the psychologist's former patients. 

"I express views that are reflective of the state of the current psychological literature," he said, "that have been politicized by those who politicized everything."

Dr. Peterson contends those comments did not contravene Canadian law. But they will now, should Bill C-63 pass.

Ultimately, Trudeau's censorship law seeks to destroy our most fundamental freedoms of speech, of thought, and the press. It will make a mockery of the rule of law as well. 

The legislation seeks to amend the Canadian Human Rights Act to clarify that online 'hate speech' is discrimination. It permits confidential complaints if the Commission thinks the individual(s) might be subjected to "intimidation."

The so-called victims of 'hate speech' could be compensated up to $20,000, with stand-alone hate crimes being added to the Criminal Code. The federal government would be owed an additional $50,000.

Those who engage in 'hate speech' could face life imprisonment, or face house arrest with an ankle bracelet. Under Justin Trudeau, words are being criminalized.

You can be charged for anything you write, whether it be recent or from yesteryear. As long as there's a digital footprint, you are liable for your words.

Section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Act is back, and likely to be weaponized against dissenting Canadian expression.

GUEST: Marc Morano, publisher of Climate Depot, on the latest regarding the EU farmers' protest

Censorship Free Speech Canada Stop the Censorship Jordan Peterson News Analysis Bill C-63
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.