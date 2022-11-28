Yet again, Justin Trudeau’s Royal Canadian Mounted Henchmen protect the PM from insensitive questions

E-transfer (Canada):

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped by Hogtown on Tuesday night along with his handsy RCMP piglets who make up his security detail.

This time, Prime Minister Blackface McGroper was attending some schmoozefest at the Pan Pacific Hotel in north Toronto. Par for the course, he arrived late for the event and was part of an entourage consisting of more than a half dozen carbon-spewing V8-equipped large SUVs.

Naturally, his violence-prone henchmen were on site. Their mission was to roll out the red carpet for the state-sponsored stenographers at the CBC and keep out pesky members of the independent media (such as Rebel News reporters.)

On the plus side, Trudeau’s RCMP goon squad did not bounce my head off a fence and give me COVID-19 as they did last December when we were hoping to scrum the PM outside a Toronto restaurant.

Still, they did try to prevent us from asking questions and they did get physical yet again. But at least we were able to fire off one question.

Namely: why did the Prime Minister freeze the bank accounts of law-abiding Canadians who supported the freedom convoy but is currently turning a blind eye to the government of China that continues to subvert our democracy? (Eleven Liberal candidates in the 2019 election allegedly received funding from the Chinese government and while CSIS claims the Prime Minister was briefed on this matter Trudeau says otherwise.)

In any event, Trudeau galloped away from us, refusing to answer the question. Which is unfortunate as I had a few more queries lined up. Such as: what was Trudeau’s reaction to Commissioner Paul Rouleau instructing security guards to remove Brendan Miller, the lawyer for the freedom convoy, from the Emergencies Act inquiry on Tuesday?

Can we trust Mr. Rouleau to be a fair commissioner?

Which 11 Liberal candidates in the 2019 election received funding from the Chinese government?

What was the reason why Trudeau presumably instructed his Royal Canadian Mounted Henchmen to beat me and infect me with COVID-19 last December?

Of course, neither the Prime Minister nor the bully boys who make up his security details would answer the questions. Their only response was to order us to leave or face trespassing charges.

What was that 2015 election victory speech promise again? Oh yes: “Sunny ways, my friends, sunny ways…”