A beacon of hope amid the tragic devastation of wildfires in Maui

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

This is a free episode of The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 21, 2023.

The Maui region of Hawaii, often referred to as paradise on Earth, has recently become the epicentre of one of the most catastrophic firestorms ever recorded in the area. In a devastating incident that impacted over 2000 people, the community's response has been nothing short of inspirational.

Homes, businesses, and vehicles were consumed by flames in a disaster that has shocked the local population. Yet, the manner in which the community has rallied together, seemingly unaided by government or commercial entities, has been a beacon of hope.

Families implemented roadblocks, similar to the tight security observed post 9/11, restricting access and creating a challenging environment even for reporters. The complexity of the situation did not deter the community from uniting to provide essential items such as food, clothing, and veterinary services, as well as schooling for children who had been displaced by the disaster.

What set this response apart was the attention to ordinary necessities, such as coffee and school supplies. These might seem trivial, but they symbolised a profound understanding of community life and the importance of retaining normality in the midst of chaos.

In a world often characterised by division, Maui's citizens have demonstrated an exceptional ability to listen, empathise, and act selflessly. Their response transcends the devastation, portraying a model of humanity at its best. The resilience and selflessness of Maui's community will long be remembered as a reminder of what can be achieved through empathy, collaboration, and shared purpose.