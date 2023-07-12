A Dozen UCP MLAs Grilled at Premier's Stampede Breakfast

E-transfer (Canada):

The annual Premier’s Stampede Breakfast is one of the most significant stops during the political campaigning that takes place every year at the Calgary Stampede. There are always dozens of politicians in attendance, including the Premier, and they aren’t just there to make speeches.

As one might expect out on a ranch, everyone is expected to earn their keep, so Members of the Legislative Assembly worked in shifts on the food lines taking turns flipping pancakes (much better than Trudeau did I must say) and doing what politicians are meant to be doing year-round… serving the people.

These events provide unparalleled access to elected officials, and so Rebel News was on location to ask as many of United Conservative Party MLAs as we could track down, including a number of prominent cabinet ministers, what they believe their government has to do to in order to not only win the next election in just under four years’ time, but also how they believe they can claw back some of the hard-fought constituencies they lost to the NDP in the most recent election.

During the media scrum we asked Premier Smith about the ongoing tensions between Ottawa, particularly Trudeau, and Alberta’s interests and where she sees it going. Smith gave a bold reply that news outlets across the country picked up, suggesting that leaders from most provinces, regardless of political stripes, are frustrated with the federal government and that the Liberals should focus on fixing many of the issues in their own jurisdiction before butting into provincial matters.

In addition to the Premier’s availability, we spoke with Ministers Rebecca Schulz, Rajan Sawhney, Todd Loewen, Matt Jones, Jason Nixon, Mike Ellis, Rick Wilson, Ric McIver and Mickey Amery, plus MLAs Angela Pitt, Chantelle de Jonge and Scott Sinclair to ask what they believed the UCP had to accomplish to continue to lead the province beyond the next election.

They broadly shared the fittingly conservative sentiments of keeping things simple, focusing on economy, jobs, safety and affordability with Minister Ric McIver summing it up best in saying that the UCP simply needs to provide, “boring, competent government,” which is music to the ears of many Albertans when compared to the activist governing trends we’ve seen under Trudeau, and likely would have seen under an NDP government had they won here in Alberta.

