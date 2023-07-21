'A new sense of pride' has swept across Hungary, fuelling development: István Kiss

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Throughout its history, Hungary has been a nation dominated by powerful global players. From the Habsburg monarchs and the Turkish sultans in the past to the more recent Soviet rule, Hungarians have been faced with a fight to sustain their culture.

This week, Ezra Levant has been touring the country in an attempt to uncover what Hungary's really like, compared to the “far-right threat to liberal democracy” the country is portrayed as by mainstream media outlets.

During his trip, Ezra sat down for an in-depth conversation with István Kiss, executive director of the Danube Institute, a conservative Hungarian think tank.

In this clip from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, István explained how Hungarians can be pessimistic people because of their past, but they do have a sense of purpose driven by a restored sense of national pride.

Speaking of what he lived through, István said: