Aaron Gunn enters race to become federal Conservative candidate in B.C.

Filmmaker and political commentator Aaron Gunn has announced he's entering the race to become the next candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada in British Columbia's North Island—Powell River riding.

Since it's return as an electoral district in 2013, the riding, located on Vancouver Island, has been won by New Democrats in the 2015, 2019 and 2021 federal elections. However, the NDP lead has shrunk in each successive election.

“Over the past few years, I’ve watched as the quality of life for Canadians has deteriorated,” says Gunn in a press release. “Whether it's the cost of living, a collapsing health-care system, or public safety, everything seems to be getting worse.”

The statement also reaffirmed his support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, whose party has been maintaining a comfortable lead over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals according to recent polls.

Gunn says the Conservative leader, who he endorsed during his leadership campaign, “has the vision, drive and, most importantly, the courage to stand up to Ottawa's elites and finally defeat Justin Trudeau.”

Speaking of his decision to put filmmaking behind him to enter the political field, Gunn says he “I don’t want to just report on them [the issues in his documentaries]; I want to do something about them.”

He enters the race with endorsements from Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl and Conservative MP Bob Zimmer.

“I believe in putting taxpayers first, respecting our constitutional rights and supporting the hard-working men and women who built and continue to build this country every single day,” Gunn said.