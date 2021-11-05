“I'm not anti-vax... I'm a critical thinker”: NFLer Aaron Rodgers Responds to “Woke Culture”

AP Photo / Rick Scuteri

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

NFL quarterback and Super Bowl Champion Aaron Rodgers has responded to allegations that he lied about his vaccination status.

“I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy. Not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or some crazed group of individuals,” the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers stated on The Pat McAfee Show, the podcast of a former NFL punter.

Rodgers revealed that his “plan was to say that [he] was immunized,” a decision he put a lot of research into, and “wasn't some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth,” he continued.

NFL QB Aaron Rodgers says the NFL implement "draconian measures and protocols" for unvaccinated players.



"not based on science but a shame-based environment to try & get as many guys to get vaccinated as possible so the league looks better to the rest of the world." pic.twitter.com/IYSvtqQFyT — Andrew (Trudeau's favourite reporter since 2021) (@AndrewSaysTV) November 5, 2021

Rodgers explained on the podcast that he is allergic to one of the ingredients in the mRNA vaccines, as well he mentioned “in mid-April, the J & J shot got pulled for clotting issues, if you remember that.”

“I found there was an immunization program that I could go to, to protect myself.”

Rodgers recalled that due to his treatment, he petitioned the NFL to place him in the “vaccinated category”, criticizing the NFL's treatment of players who haven't received “one of the big three” vaccines:

“...if you weren't in the vaccinated category, you were in a different category which involved some draconian measures and protocols you would have to adhere to, which in my opinion were not based on science but were more based in a shame-based environment to try and get as many guys to get vaccinated as possible so that the league looks better to the rest of the world.”