ABC correspondent forced to retract remarks about beheaded babies

ABC's Middle Eastern correspondent, Tom Joyner, has been forced to retract his controversial statements dismissing reports of heinous acts committed by Hamas terrorists in Israel.

In a fiery exchange within a WhatsApp group of international journalists and broadcasters, Joyner initially labelled claims of babies being beheaded as "bullshit."

His comments, which were met with swift condemnation, prompted a wave of evidence from fellow journalists and eyewitnesses, contradicting his skepticism.

Despite overwhelming testimonies, including those from i24News correspondent Nicole Zedek, detailing the gruesome scenes witnessed by soldiers, Joyner continued to express doubt.

He questioned the absence of clear evidence from official sources such as the IDF and Prime Minister Netanyahu's office, leading to intensified scrutiny from his peers.

The controversy reached a tipping point when US President Joe Biden acknowledged the existence of photographs depicting terrorists beheading children, further validating the claims.

Israel subsequently confirmed these atrocities, providing photographic evidence to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit.

In light of mounting pressure and undeniable proof, Joyner publicly retracted his statements, apologising for his earlier remarks.