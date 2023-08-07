ABC forced to clarify false 'AI-generated aboriginals' claim

The ABC was forced to issue a clarification on Sunday following a broadcast containing false allegations that the 'No' campaign used artificial intelligence to create Aboriginal characters in their advertisements for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

John Paul Janke, host of NITV's flagship program The Point, was a guest on ABC's Insiders. During the discussion, he made a remarkable claim about the 'No' campaign's use of AI with Indigenous characters.

"Some of them now are using AI with black, Indigenous characters to try and look like it's an Indigenous person supporting the No campaign," Janke explained.

Of all the racist, offensive, inaccurate things that have been said about the No campaign, this is probably the worst. According to the ABC, the No campaign @fairAusADV has created AI fake indigenous Australians who are voting no. A complete and utter lie! pic.twitter.com/H1j5GQrPcx — Jacinta Nampijinpa (@JNampijinpa) August 6, 2023

When prompted for clarification by Insiders host David Speers, Janke insisted that the No campaign was behind these actions. He said:

"They are under the guise of moderate voices against the Voice, like it's Australians for Unity but they are using AI of a black character that is supporting the No case."

Speers, however, did not question the claim or ask for evidence.

Soon after the broadcast, ABC was compelled to issue a clarification. It stated that the campaign coordinated by Warren Mundine and Jacinta Price, Australians for Unity, was not linked to the videos being referred to.

Price, 'No' campaign co-leader, strongly condemned Janke's comments, calling them a "complete and utter lie."

She expressed her outrage, stating:

"Of all the racist, offensive, inaccurate things that have been said about the No campaign, this is probably the worst."

Her co-leader Warren Mundine echoed her sentiments, branding the claims a "lie" and questioning the ABC and the 'Yes' campaign's integrity.