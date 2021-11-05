Actor Chris Pratt 'cancelled' once again over social media post expressing love for his wife

AP Photo/Jeff Turner

Marvel superhero and Tomorrow War star Chris Pratt has become the subject of controversy on social media after thousands of woke Twitter users were enraged by an Instagram post in which he expressed his love for his wife.

In the post, the star of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gushed over his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and his daughter, with a photo of himself and his wife wrapping their arms around each other.

He wrote: “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!”

“She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade,” Pratt joked.

“Her heart is pure and it belongs to me,” the actor continued. “My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”

“Oh wow. It’s only when I’m eating CEREAL but i love you,” his wife responded in the thread.

Many others, including members of Schwarzenegger’s family, chimed in to celebrate the couple’s love. Former Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard commented “Beautiful. All of it,” and actor Terry Crews responded with heart emojis.

It wasn’t long before the woke brigade caught wind of Pratt’s post to pick apart his words.

“this is honestly such an insane combination of words. they are gonna let this man be garfield,” a commenter wrote in a now-viral thread that has since made its way to a similarly-toned BuzzFeed article and Twitter trend.

“The real political divide in america can be summed up b whether u think this post from Chris Pratt comes off as a) sweet snd normal or b) Cringe and insane,” wrote another user, whose comments sparked the conversation around Pratt’s happiness.

The commenter, whose sentences are riddled with typos (possibly on purpose), claims that Pratt looked “spooky” and betrayed; “sad and scared trapped behind vacant smiling eyes.”

To the poster’s credit, he or she expressed discomfort with the “discourse” around Pratt’s family or his capabilities as a father.

As the poster pointed out, numerous other users had taken to criticizing Pratt for not mentioning the 9-year-old son who he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris, Page Six detailed. Others took issue with the apparent “sexism” and gender dynamics of Pratt’s post, which they claim reduced his wife to that of a trophy. In particular, woke crusaders were offended by his statement that her heart belonged to him.

Some users who masqueraded as fans of Pratt asked the actor “what the hell happened to you man?” and chided him for the post.

Like many other conservative Christian actors, Pratt has come under fire for his politics and his refusal to join with the woke.

Pratt has been the subject of cancel campaigns in the past, and previously angered the mob for releasing a video to promote Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, in which he asked viewers to turn up the volume and not simply read the subtitles. For that infraction, the mob called him insensitive to the deaf, forcing him to put out an apology.

Last year, Pratt was once again “canceled” for supporting a church that LGBT activist and actor Elliot Page, who was then Ellen Page, accused of bigotry towards the LGBT community.