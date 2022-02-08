Adam Soos predicted Kenney's next vaxx mandate move on Buck Sexton

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. TAKE ACTION E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News' Adam Soos appeared on The First TV to catch up with Buck Sexton on the Canadian trucker protests happening across the country.

Is it the freedom convoy? The trucker protest?

In this clip, the two discuss what to call the protesters, the GoFundMe scandal and Adam looks into the future to see that Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney would indeed lift the vaccination mandates.