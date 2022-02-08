Adam Soos predicted Kenney's next vaxx mandate move on Buck Sexton
Adam and Buck discuss how the political class in Canada is grappling with the truckers.
Rebel News' Adam Soos appeared on The First TV to catch up with Buck Sexton on the Canadian trucker protests happening across the country.
Is it the freedom convoy? The trucker protest?
In this clip, the two discuss what to call the protesters, the GoFundMe scandal and Adam looks into the future to see that Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney would indeed lift the vaccination mandates.
- By Mocha Bezirgan
Convoy Reports
We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't.
