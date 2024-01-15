ADL Director Jonathan Greenblatt confronted by Avi Yemini at the WEF!

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News is in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, and Chief Australia Correspondent Avi Yemini just ran into Jonathan Greenblatt, Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

For years, Greenblatt has been condemning people, accusing them of antisemitism. But if you're using the term so loosely on people who simply disagree with you, it makes the word meaningless.

When asked by Yemini if he had heard of the story The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Greenblatt said, "I'm not familiar with the story, why don't you explain it to me?"

The ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt gets confronted for being the boy who cried wolf. pic.twitter.com/JjWo1D24W8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 15, 2024

Now we're seeing real antisemitism, and people are becoming extremely skeptical of the ADL.

Speaking about the ADL Director, Yemini said, "Jonathan Greenblatt is a man that has cried antisemitism for years. He has found hate, he has made it his job to find hate and antisemitism and Jew hatred where it hasn't been."

"Now the problem with that is fast forward to October 7 where many of us Jews are finally seeing real antisemitism but so much of the world is numb to it and don't believe it because he's cried it for so many years."

For all of our on-the-ground reporting from Davos and to support our independent journalism, visit WEFReports.com.