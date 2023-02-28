Administering state-sanctioned euthanasia comes with a lucrative paycheque

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Help Not Homicide Being poor, sick, or depressed should not be a death sentence. If you agree, sign this petition. 28,050 signatures

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has posted a job opening for “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAID) with a salary detail of “$40.27 – 50.34 an hour.”

Listed as a full-time position, it will consist of roughly 37.5 hours per week.

The job description reads:

Reporting to the Director, Inpatient Medicine and Family Medicine and supported by the Ethics Team, the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) Navigator serves as a patient advocate, educator, and support person for individuals choosing the option of a medically assisted death. The MAID Navigator works collaboratively with an interdisciplinary team that includes staff and physicians from LHSC as well as community partners (South West Home and Community Care, St. Joseph’s Health Care London and Primary Care) in facilitating patient assessment and coordination of care. The MAID navigator adheres to legislated guidelines, professional college standards, and LHSC policy in supporting staff and physicians to provide patient and family centered care. Part of the qualifications needed include “Superior interpersonal skills/relationship building skills with the ability to establish rapport quickly and collaborate effectively.

LHSC still requires all of staff and affiliates to be twice vaccinated with novel COVID-19 injections, despite not specifying that requirement in the job posting.

MAID allows Canadian medical professionals to advise people struggling with mental health, homelessness and/or addiction that they can end their lives.

(1/5) On February 2, 2023, the #GC introduced legislation to extend the temporary exclusion of eligibility for Medical assistance in dying (#MAID) for persons suffering solely from a mental illness until March 17, 2024. pic.twitter.com/pwgSBHjLXv — Justice Canada (@JusticeCanadaEN) February 21, 2023

It’s a rebrand of physician-assisted suicide to end the stigma associated with the state-sanctioned euthanasia program.

The program was previously reserved for those facing imminent death and suffering the woes of painful, chronic illness but is now offered to those afflicted by poor mental health, poverty, debt and eating disorders.





Though Canadians support Ottawa's first two versions of its medical assistance in dying (MAID) legislation, many expressed concerns about expanding it to mental illness.https://t.co/XEDXRy0FbJ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 21, 2023

During a special joint committee on MAID, Canadian bureaucrats recommended that MAID should be permitted for minors without parental consent.

Mature minors should have access to medical assistance in dying, according to a new report from Canada’s assisted-dying committee.



Read more: https://t.co/cdQFhN0tHW pic.twitter.com/Uimw5ybDHn — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) February 18, 2023

