Alberta bought their own towing equipment to break apart Coutts blockade– before Emergencies Act invocation

On last night’s episode of Rebel Roundup, host David Menzies was joined by chief reporter Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the latest from the Emergencies Act inquiry- how tow truck and energy companies across western Canada refused to clear the Coutts border blockade when the federal government tried to hire them to do so.

“Knowing what I know about tow truck drivers… they wouldn’t come to this, to help out. They wouldn’t want to get involved, for a bunch of different reasons, but normally blue-collar people don’t go after blue-collar people, on issues that they ultimately agree with,” said Sheila.

She talked about how Alberta had already purchased their own used towing equipment and broke apart the blockade before the Emergencies act was invoked since the federal government was no help and had stopped communicating with the province on the issue. She noted that this revelation pokes a hole in the federal government’s narrative that they absolutely needed the Emergencies Act to compel tow operators to come.