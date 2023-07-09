Alberta taxpayers paid millions in severance to AHS advisors last year, says Sunshine List

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Adam Soos PETITION: Pay It Back Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw's failed handling of the COVID-19 pandemic does not warrant a $230K bonus — she must pay it back. 9,158 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure Never miss a story! Get updates on our coverage of Alberta's Legislature straight to your inbox. Sign Up

With healthcare reform on the way for Alberta, the cost of cleaning house surpassed millions of dollars in severance packages last year.

According to the Alberta government's salary and severance disclosure database and the sunshine list for Alberta Health Services (AHS), former AHS CEO and president Dr. Verna Yiu received $660,000 in severance pay — the highest among 23 executives and other advisers also let go.

Last year, those fired from the provincial health authority pocketed $3.62 million, doubling the $1.62 million severance paid to the 11 AHS employees who left in 2021.

Yiu left her position on April 4, 2022, under the premiership of Jason Kenney. She received $316,591.18 in salary and $31,153.22 in benefits last year.

The UCP replaced Yiu with CEO Mauro Chies, who earned $484,961.88 in salary and $67,743.95 in benefits last year.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has worked to create a panel to review her predecessor's governance lapses during the pandemic to improve future responses to health emergencies.https://t.co/bAVmkbldqe — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 23, 2023

At the time of her dismissal, then-health minister Jason Copping pledged to bolster healthcare outcomes by contracting more publicly-funded surgeries to private and independent facilities to cut surgical and procedural wait times.

In January, Alberta's UCP government announced immediate access to thousands more publicly funded orthopedic surgeries in Calgary-chartered surgical facilities.

AHS has also requested two chartered surgical facilities, seeking 1,350 surgeries in the Central Zone and about 1,250 more procedures in the South Zone, ranging from hip and knee to general surgeries.

According to the Fraser Institute, the reasonable wait time for all surgeries in Alberta is 11.1 weeks, representing a difference of 8.1 weeks as residents waited nearly five months to receive treatment last year.

In 2021/22, the median wait time for Albertans needing orthopedic surgery was 48.4 weeks. The typical patient waits for 16 weeks to meet a specialist and 32.4 weeks to receive treatment after meeting the specialist.

Despite backtracking on COVID amnesty for those charged under the Public Health Act, Premier Danielle Smith is creating a panel to review her predecessor's COVID legislation and governance to improve their response to future health emergencies.



MORE: https://t.co/0LRgT8qzqo pic.twitter.com/yks57lqKkC — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 22, 2023

Last October, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired the AHS Board as part of a popular campaign promise to overhaul government health policy and the provincial health authority.

In February, the UCP worked quickly to create a panel to review their governance lapses during the pandemic to improve future responses to health emergencies. The province has named five members to the COVID review panel, led by former Reform Party leader Preston Manning.

Smith has publicly expressed remorse over the province's handling of the pandemic by failing to scale up hospital capacity as promised and forcing the government to impose "freedom-busting" health restrictions.

Manning, announced as chair in January, will receive a stipend of $253,000 and a total budget of $2 million to conduct the investigation. He will propose recommendations to Smith in the coming months and follow up with a final report by November 15.

As the sole head of AHS, Dr. John Cowell reports directly to Smith and her health minister. He earned $360,000 for half a year of work. Details on his extended contract were private as of last week.

Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith says she's firing provincial Chief Medical Officer of Health, Deena Hinshaw.



"I will be developing a new team of public health advisors."



Help us: https://t.co/oIPU6az6hO pic.twitter.com/zM0MLao7GO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 11, 2022

In her first act as premier, Smith unceremoniously fired Alberta's then-chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and announced her replacement, Dr. Mark Joffe, last November.

Joffe earned a salary of $460,337 in 2022 as chief medical officer of health and formerly as the vice president and medical director for Cancer Care Alberta clinical support services.

Hinshaw faced tremendous pushback during her tenure, specifically for implementing COVID health restrictions during the pandemic. In 2021, she made headlines after receiving $363,633.92 in salary and $227,911.35 in cash benefits.

According to the government's public sole-source service contracts database, taxpayers paid $261,600 for Hinshaw's private security in 2021 and 2022.

By ending her contractual agreement last October, before the contractual end date of January 2024, her untimely firing entailed her over $181,000 in total severance pay. The former medical officer earned a $323,074.76 salary last year, plus $118,558.16 in cash benefits.

The CBC reported Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s initial job offer slated her to start on June 5 but had since been revoked by Alberta Health Services (AHS).https://t.co/FPEbdMl4st — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 25, 2023

On June 3, AHS issued a retraction claim, stating, "Dr. Hinshaw is not employed by AHS," after media reports revealed AHS had quietly rehired Hinshaw. Her job offer included a June 5 start date but has since been revoked.

If hired, Hinshaw would have served as the Indigenous Wellness Core (IWC) Public Health and Preventive Medicine Lead in a part-time capacity.

According to the IWC, Hinshaw received the job offer in May. However, it is unclear if the decision to revoke that offer came before or after the leak earlier this month.

The CBC inquired with the Premier's Office whether they had conspired to reverse Hinshaw's second stint with AHS. They received a brief response.

"Alberta Health Services is responsible for hiring decisions, and the government of Alberta does not comment on AHS personnel decisions," wrote Sam Blackett, press secretary to the premier.