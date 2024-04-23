Alec Baldwin confronts 'Free Palestine' troll at NYC coffee shop

AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

In a tense encounter caught on camera, actor Alec Baldwin became embroiled in a confrontation with a heckler at a New York City coffee shop on Monday. Footage shows a woman repeatedly demanding that Baldwin say "Free Palestine" and accusing him of killing someone without facing jail time, an apparent reference to the fatal shooting on the set of the film "Rust" last year.

As Baldwin attempted to order at the establishment, the unidentified woman approached and insisted he recite the phrase, despite his refusals. "You killed that lady and got no jail time. No jail time, Alec," she said. An employee intervened to discourage the woman's harassment.

The video shows Baldwin walk towards the exit and order the woman to leave, threatening to call the police due to the ongoing disturbance. "You're putting innocent people in jail, Alec Baldwin. Free Palestine," the protester continued, lacing her demands with expletives disparaging Israel and Zionism.

Alec Baldwin gets harassed in public and punches the camera. Seems like the person filming him had it coming. pic.twitter.com/Ciyg2wO5nN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 22, 2024

After a brief physical struggle over the woman's phone, Baldwin exited the premises as the woman accused him of being a criminal. Online, reactions were mixed, with some defending Baldwin against the perceived anti-Semitic harassment while others condemned his actions.