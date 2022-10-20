Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez heckled at NYC town hall meeting

The footage, which was published on social media by Scootercaster, shows dozens of protesters chanting 'AOC has got to go' while the Democrat congresswoman mocks them by dancing to the rhythm of their chants. 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was heckled at a town hall meeting in Astoria Queens on Wednesday evening by protestors who appeared to voice their rejection of her progressive policies. 

The footage, which was published on social media by Scootercaster, shows dozens of protesters chanting “AOC has got to go” while the Democrat congresswoman mocks them by dancing to the rhythm of their chants. 

As shown in clips posted on social media, one of the protesters said, “So if I don’t have butt-sex, I don’t have a place to live?” to which Ocasio-Cortez replied, “Sir, your sexual orientation has nothing to do with it.” 

Throughout the event, the congresswoman attempted to address the hecklers disrupting the event, which included middle-aged parents who appeared to take issue with Ocasio-Cortez’s gender politics. 

“There are only two f*cking genders,” yelled one of the hecklers at the congresswoman, before the lights briefly went out, prompting Ocasio-Cortez’s security detail to escort her out of the room. 

Ocasio-Cortez returned immediately after the lights were turned back on and explained why she had to leave. 

The rest of the town hall meeting devolved into complete chaos as protesters raised their voices to call for the congresswoman to be voted out. 

