Alice Springs mayor calls for more resources amid curfew extension

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Alice Springs Mayor, Matt Paterson, has reiterated the significance of reinforcing law enforcement capabilities amid the extension of the town's youth curfew, expressing relief among community members but urging for long-term solutions to juvenile offending.

The curfew, initially enforced for two weeks to curb out-of-control juvenile crime in the CBD, has been prolonged for an additional six days, with local authorities acknowledging its effectiveness as a "circuit breaker."

Mayor Paterson, echoing Chief Minister Eva Lawler's sentiments, highlighted the positive community response to the curfew's extension, citing a noticeable improvement in residents' morale.

However, he underscored the persistent issue of juvenile crime, attributing it to inadequate police resources. Emphasising the necessity of a more empowered police force, Paterson stressed the need for proactive policing to restore the town's safety.

Additionally, he called for medium and long-term strategies to provide safe havens for vulnerable children, addressing the root causes of their street presence post-curfew hours.

The decision to extend the curfew aligns with the end of school holidays, aiming to maintain order in the town during peak juvenile activity hours.

While the Territory government acknowledges the need for increased police resourcing, it also emphasises the importance of access to rehabilitative services.

A recent report into the NT police force suggests organisational improvements, including the addition of 200 officers over the next four years.

Despite having the highest police-resident ratio in the country, the NT faced staffing shortages, necessitating reinforcements from South Australia and Darwin amidst escalating crime incidents in Alice Springs.