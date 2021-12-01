American Medical Association declares moratorium on 'morbidly obese' and other problematic terms

A wild obese macaque named “Uncle Fat”/AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The American Medical Association (AMA) and the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) have declared a moratorium on politically incorrect terms like “morbidly obese,” “homeless,” and “handicapped” to protect the sensitivities of the hypersensitive.

Like other industries, the medical field is undergoing woke chemotherapy and expunging its colonialist history.

In a jointly published language guide titled Advancing Health Equity: A Guide to Language, Narrative and Concepts, the medical associations stipulate that these terms should instead be referred to as “people who are experiencing (condition or disability type).”

As previously detailed by Rebel News, doctors, nurses, and psychologists are instructed to recognize the race, gender, and identity of their patients in the 55-page document.

The document’s publication follows other language guides in higher education, including the University of New Hampshire’s Bias Free guide in 2015, as detailed by Campus Reform, and the University of Pittsburgh’s gender-inclusive language guide, as reported by Rebel News. The CDC has also published a “non-stigmatizing language guide.”

Across the pond, British universities have also followed suit with a variety of “inclusive” language guides, including at the University of Manchester, which advised students and teachers to abolish the terms “mother” and “father,” and to replace them with the gender-inclusive term “guardian,” Rebel News reported.

Schools in Australia and nursing schools in the U.K. have not been spared by the inclusion of social justice rhetoric in education.

Under the AMA and AAMC’s equity guide, physicians are advised to provide “equity-focused alternatives” as a replacement for common terms.

Medical students and practicing physicians are told to capitalize the word “Black,” and lowercase the term “white,” and use that in place of the term “Caucasian.” The guide also advises doctors to use the term “social justice” in place of “fairness” wherever possible.

“Fairness is a hope for an outcome,” the guide states. “In the legal system, one could say that each side in a trial having a lawyer to represent them is fair. But the justice system may favor the wealthy over the poor.”

The guide advises medical practitioners to use terms like “people who smoke” and “people with alcohol use disorder” in place of “smokers” and “alcoholics.” Homeless derelicts are to be referred to as “persons who are not securely housed.” Because a cardboard box under a bridge offers little protection from the elements, one assumes.

“The dominant narratives in American medicine and society reflect the values and interests of the historically more privileged socioeconomic groups — white, heterosexual, able-bodied, cisgendered, male, wealthy, English-speaking, Christian, U.S.-born,” said AMA President Gerald E. Harmon, M.D. stated on October 28.

“Words matter,” said Philip Alberti, PhD, founding director of the AAMC Center for Health Justice stated, echoing Harmon’s remarks. “They matter because they have the power to perpetuate or to dismantle structural racism, to empower a person or to marginalize them, to reinforce a harmful traditional narrative or to provide an alternative one.”

One day, rather than tackling the obesity epidemic and preventing alcoholics from drinking their livers to death, doctors will be concerned with ensuring that the people of fat will have their feelings securely catered to as they’re fed donuts into terminal heart disease.