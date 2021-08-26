Being An Actual Justice Warrior | Sean Fitzgerald on Andrew Says 38

  • August 26, 2021
Remove Ads

Sean Fitzgerald is a YouTuber and political commentator who focuses on social issues, media analysis and current events. Fitzgerald been featured on Blaze TV and Tim Pool's TimCast.

The host of Actual Justice Warrior joins Andrew Says to talk about the modern cultural issues that are plaguing western civilization.

Discussing everything from 'race camps' to meritocracy, Fitzgerald mentions how conservatives have fallen to the slippery slope of ideas, barely fighting back against key issues that would recently be paramount.

“Republicans show a lack of will to fight,” he remarks, specifically in regards to accepting 'drag queen story time' in schools.

Fitzgerald also has a bone to pick with the Young Turks, whom he's been a vocal critic of over the years.

To receive a 10 per cent discount at www.RebelNewsStore.com, use promo code ANDREW10 at checkout.

Free Speech Social Justice Warriors Social Media
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
Elevate sponsored ad

Elevate Farms

Support new and innovative ways to produce traditional farm-grown products!

VISIT NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.