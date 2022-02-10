Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Live from the trucker protests with Kian Simone & Lincoln Jay | Andrew Says 60

  • February 10, 2022
Rebel News reporter Kian Simone joins Andrew Says from Coutts, Alberta, Canada to give updates on the trucker blockade at the Alberta/Montana border. Simone addresses reports of arrests and when he thinks the blockade will be lifted.

“When I ask the truckers when they will leave, they keep telling me ‘two weeks to flatten the curve’”.

Then, reporter Lincoln Jay joins from the nation's capital to respond to recent enforcement on jerry cans and horn-honking bans, and reports of fringe, ridiculous groups arriving on the scene to seemingly discredit the wider protest.

