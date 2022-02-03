Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

A (Trucker) Convoy of Misinformation | Samaire Armstrong & Eric Butler | Andrew Says 59

  • February 03, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Actress Samaire Armstrong and commentator Eric Butler from (TatumReport.com) join Andrew to discuss trucker convoy misinformation and how the mainstream media is focusing on unproven stories from the Ottawa protests. The Americans also remark on how the convoy has been portrayed south of the border.

As well, Armstrong and Butler discuss the University Pennsylvania trans-swimmer fiasco and how it effects women's sports, in addition to the effect social media has on young women overall.

Enjoy a bonus segment exclusive to RebelNews+ subscribers only!

Free Speech Gender News Analysis Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.