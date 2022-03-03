Freedom is for Fascists | Lincoln Jay on Andrew Says 63

After returning from extensive coverage of the Trucker Convoy, Lincoln Jay joins Andrew Says to talk media lies, police violence and how the story captured huge U.S. audiences.

Jay comments on how the convoy and protesters felt during the escalation of force from police in Ottawa, from horseback police to SWAT teams. The field reporter also comments on media coverage of the events along with attempts by American media to tarnish his credibility while on the ground at the protests.

Exclusive to RebelNews+, Andrew and Lincoln discuss the misinformation coming from mainstream sources that make viewers question the validity of information during the Russia/Ukraine conflict.