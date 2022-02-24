Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Masks for Another 10 Years | Zuby on Andrew Says 62

  • February 24, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Musician, commentator and author Zuby returns to Andrew Says to discuss the fallout from the trucker convoys in Canada and the slow rollback of coronavirus mandates across the world.

The fitness guru also discusses his recent trip across the United States, meeting up with fans and offering advice.

Andrew and Zuby also talk about the social fallout of mandates and how they have revealed true motives and beliefs among western governments as well as the populations.

Coronavirus COVID Passports News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.