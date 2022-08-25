Dennis Rodman and the Trans-Family ft. Amala Ekpunobi & Sydney Watson | Andrew Says 88

PragerU's host of Amala Ekpunobi: Unapologetic joins along with uber-popular commentator and Australian Sydney Watson to face a gauntlet of popular stories. The ladies give their opinion on a recent feud between Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and conservative comedian/activist Alex Stein, which had some would-be fans of both personalities pulling back some of their support.

The duo also discuss NBA champion Dennis Rodman's aspirations of freeing women's basketball star Brittney Griner from Russian prison.

As well, the ladies give their remarks behind the paywall about a trans-identifying 10-year-old whom already has plans to have a sex change surgery at the age of 16, with the approval of two 'non-binary' parents. This, all while the child is set to walk the runway at a New York City fashion show for a 'transgender clothing' brand.

