January 6th Part II | James Klug & Cosmin Dzsurdzsa | Andrew Says 79

Independent YouTuber James Klug and True North's Cosmin Dzsurdzsa join Andrew to discuss safe spaces, kids at drag shows, and gun control.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 26, 2022
  • News Analysis

This is a free version of this week's episode of Andrew Says.

Independent YouTuber James Klug and True North's Cosmin Dzsurdzsa join Andrew Says to run the gamut of recent, ridiculous stories in the world.

The Navy wants 'gender pronoun safe-spaces', a school board wants more revealing clothes for their kids, and the Mayor of New York sees drag queens as philosophers.

Klug reviews some of his latest videos regarding gun control and gun rights protests, and the trio explore Stephen Colbert's January 6th Part II after a crew from the late night talk show is arrested at the U.S. Capitol.

Gender Guns United States Protect Kids Military News Analysis
