The Tyrants Will Never Stop | Sara Gonzales & Mocha Bezirgan | Andrew Says 78

BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales and Rebel News' Chief Videographer Abdusselam 'Mocha' Bezirgan join Andrew Says for a very Texan, and Turkish episode to discuss inflation, right-wing do-nothings and fundamental rights.

Gonzales recalls her Twitter rant of 'unacceptable truths' with now-controversial statements such as “men don't have periods” or “only women can get pregnant.”

Bezirgan compares authoritarianism in Turkey to that of the West, and explains the very real comparison of perceived freedom in different parts of the world.

Behind the RebelNews+ paywall, the trio talk about gun rights and conservative posturing in legislative bodies.