Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

The Tyrants Will Never Stop | Sara Gonzales & Mocha Bezirgan | Andrew Says 78

  • June 16, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales and Rebel News' Chief Videographer Abdusselam 'Mocha' Bezirgan join Andrew Says for a very Texan, and Turkish episode to discuss inflation, right-wing do-nothings and fundamental rights.

Gonzales recalls her Twitter rant of 'unacceptable truths' with now-controversial statements such as “men don't have periods” or “only women can get pregnant.”

Bezirgan compares authoritarianism in Turkey to that of the West, and explains the very real comparison of perceived freedom in different parts of the world.

Behind the RebelNews+ paywall, the trio talk about gun rights and conservative posturing in legislative bodies.

Gender Social Media News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.