How to Fix Canadian Comedy with Ben Bankas | Andrew Says 64

Back from Texas, resident comedian Ben Bankas returns to talk about the freedom he experienced south of the border in Austin, Texas, visiting stand-up comedy clubs and appearing on podcasts.

“People just aren't afraid,” said Bankas.

The comedian has made waves by parodying Canadian political figures such as Justin Trudeau, Doug Ford and Theresa Tam, making him the most recognizable political comedian in the country.

As well, Ben talks about the current state of Canada's 'corporate' comedy scene and the unwillingness of networks to take a chance on any newer or younger comedians.