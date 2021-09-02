Conservative Wasteland | Sheila Gunn Reid on Andrew Says 39

Sheila Gunn Reid is the host of The Gunn Show and Chief Reporter for Rebel News.

She's covered countless national stories and is a best-selling author, writing books like Stop Notley and The Destroyers.

Sheila joins Andrew Says to answer all the fan favourite questions: How'd you get started with Rebel News? What was it like during the 2016 Trump election? Would you run for public office?

Sheila opens up about her beginnings, her haters and the crazy personalities that she's encountered through working at Rebel News.