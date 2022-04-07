More Men in Women's Sports, Please! | David Lucas on Andrew Says 68

Comedian David Lucas takes time off touring with Joe Rogan and Brendan Schaub to talk censorship, Black Lives Matter and men in women's sports.

“No black people gave money to BLM,” the comedian says. “Show me one black person that donated to BLM, it doesn't make any sense. It's like me marching with the KKK.”

Lucas' career has been on a steep incline in 2022, appearing regularly on the popular podcast Kill Tony, touring with some of the biggest names in comedy (including Louis C.K.), and garnering above average views on his YouTube videos analyzing popular, culturally-relevant topics.

Lucas jokes with Andrew about men in women's sports, Internet censorship and more in this hilarious episode of Andrew Says.

