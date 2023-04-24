Anheuser-Busch places top marketing execs on leave following controversial Bud Light campaign

AP Images for Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch has placed another top marketing executive on leave after Bud Light, one of its leading brands, faced backlash over its decision to collaborate with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a paid marketing campaign.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Daniel Blake, who oversees marketing for Anheuser-Busch's mainstream brands, has been put on leave over the incident. Blake's subordinate, VP of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid, was also placed on leave late last week.

The Federalist Papers said:

An Anheuser-Busch spokeswoman confirmed the leaves of absence in an email, stating, 'Given the circumstances, Alissa has decided to take a leave of absence which we support. Daniel has also decided to take a leave of absence.' The report indicated that sources familiar with the matter suggested their decision to take leaves of absence was not voluntary.

In response to the controversy, Anheuser-Busch is reportedly implementing internal changes within its marketing department to ensure senior staff are closely involved in decisions regarding brand activities.

The company added that "these steps will help us maintain focus on the things we do best: brewing great beer for all consumers, while always making a positive impact in our communities and on our country."

Following the uproar surrounding Mulvaney's partnership, a video surfaced of Heinerscheid speaking on a recent podcast, where she advocated for inclusivity and discussed her intentions to reshape Bud Light's brand.

Heinerscheid explained that her primary goal was to reverse the brand's decline and attract younger drinkers. She emphasized the importance of inclusivity and representation in marketing, stating that the brand needed to evolve and appeal to both men and women.

Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing, doubles down on her extreme woke strategy to promote the “declining” American beer brand to “young people”, while smearing her former customers as “fratty and out of touch”.



How’s that working out for you, lady? @budlight pic.twitter.com/zNYKbMnZnu — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) April 9, 2023

Heinerscheid acknowledged Bud Light's previous reputation as a "fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor" brand and expressed her commitment to adopting a different approach.

Critics slammed Bud Light for “going woke” in its attempt to expand the demographics of its audience.