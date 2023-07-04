Animal activists celebrate as Myer withdraws Melbourne Cup sponsorship

Animal activists are celebrating Myer’s decision to abandon its long-running sponsorship of the Melbourne Cup’s fashion competition.

The fashion giant announced this week it would cease sponsoring the Fashion’s on the Field competition because it did not align with their “ongoing strategic objectives and marketing priorities”.

The decision ends a 40-year partnership.

Animal rights groups, who have campaigned against the racing industry, swarmed social media to celebrate the news.

Australian model Imogen Anthony, who once described Australia’s greatest horse race as “foul and narcissistic bulls**t”, wrote: “About time! Thank you Myer.”

The Melbourne Cup generates a reported $422 million for the Victorian economy each year, with $51.9m of that spent on retail and fashion.

“We are incredibly proud of the contribution Myer has made to the Victoria Racing Club through our sponsorship that has spanned almost four fashionable decades,” Myer CEO John King said in a statement the retailer’s withdrawal. "While the decision not to renew the sponsorship was a difficult one, it aligns with our ongoing strategic objectives and marketing priorities. "We have no doubt the VRC will deliver an exceptional 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival, as we continue to bring our customers the latest trends for the upcoming spring racing season.”

The Victorian Racing Club assured the public the Fashions on the Field event would go ahead, despite Myer dropping out just four months before the it is scheduled to take place.