Animal activists celebrate as Myer withdraws Melbourne Cup sponsorship
Myer ends long-term sponsorship of Melbourne Cup fashion competition, ending a 40-year partnership.
Animal activists are celebrating Myer’s decision to abandon its long-running sponsorship of the Melbourne Cup’s fashion competition.
The fashion giant announced this week it would cease sponsoring the Fashion’s on the Field competition because it did not align with their “ongoing strategic objectives and marketing priorities”.
The decision ends a 40-year partnership.
Animal rights groups, who have campaigned against the racing industry, swarmed social media to celebrate the news.
Australian model Imogen Anthony, who once described Australia’s greatest horse race as “foul and narcissistic bulls**t”, wrote: “About time! Thank you Myer.”
The Melbourne Cup generates a reported $422 million for the Victorian economy each year, with $51.9m of that spent on retail and fashion.
“We are incredibly proud of the contribution Myer has made to the Victoria Racing Club through our sponsorship that has spanned almost four fashionable decades,” Myer CEO John King said in a statement the retailer’s withdrawal.
"While the decision not to renew the sponsorship was a difficult one, it aligns with our ongoing strategic objectives and marketing priorities.
"We have no doubt the VRC will deliver an exceptional 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival, as we continue to bring our customers the latest trends for the upcoming spring racing season.”
The Victorian Racing Club assured the public the Fashions on the Field event would go ahead, despite Myer dropping out just four months before the it is scheduled to take place.
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.