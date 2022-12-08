Anti-Capitalist protestors rally outside of the UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal

E-transfer (Canada):

Who leads the world, the Right, the Left or simply the people in the centre?

A question that remains unanswered, despite the evidence of the rise of “wokism” as well as the Left, all over the world.

This is what we observed in the last few days with the presence of the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity (COP15), at the Palais des Congrès, in Montreal.

On one side you have people who are skeptical about the climate change discourse, and on the other side those who think that we are heading towards an inevitable apocalypse.

Since the beginning of this conference on the loss of biodiversity in the world, the media headlines are in the alarmist extremist.

Not surprising to hear that a group called the Anti-Capitalist and Environmentalist Coalition took to the streets surrounding the Palais des Congrès to denounce the hypocrisy of the capitalist people who make the decisions within these four walls.

Several state media were present on the scene to cover these extreme leftists and give them a platform to express themselves. Not surprisingly, the discourse with these individuals was not only difficult but also aggressive and limited.

A group of individuals were dressed in black and wearing masks, and they were calling for a revolution and changes to what is going on, but categorically refusing to speak out and express their thoughts.

So why does the state media want to cover these individuals? Of course, it is because their line of thinking is in line with the government and even further.

Rebel News wanted to show the other side of the story regarding these people who are going to demonstrate for several days so that we know who is hiding behind these black bandanas. The report speaks for itself.