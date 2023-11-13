Anti-Israel protester confronts Trudeau on Israel, says Hamas 'aren't terrorists'

A heated exchange between an anti-Israel protester and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to unfold Monday afternoon in Brampton, Ontario.

"Why are you supporting Israel," said the agitated protester, who faced pushback from Trudeau's security detail to avoid an altercation.

"You can't stand by the motorcade," said one security officer. "Stand over there [on the sidewalk]."

"Don't push me. Don't push me," he shouted repeatedly. "Relax. Relax."

Hamas supporter in Brampton, Ontario, confronts Trudeau over the group being labelled a terrorist entity, describing it as "Palestinian resistance" and comparing it to "Ukrainian resistance."https://t.co/9Wj3bkgXB4 pic.twitter.com/TgNxAgUno5 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 13, 2023

The protester proceeded to ask why Canada designated Hamas as a terrorist organization, which was met with a garbled response from the prime minister.

"Hamas is not a terrorist organization," he said. "They're Palestinian resistance." Trudeau replied: "Hamas is a terrorist organization." The group has been on Canada's list of terrorist entities since 2001.

The protester accused the prime minister of bowing down to the Israelis, comparing the "Palestinian resistance" to the "Ukrainian resistance" opposing Russian aggression.

"We stand with Palestinians and Ukrainians," continued Trudeau, before entering his motorcade vehicle.

"They [the Palestinians] can't fight back," claimed the protester. "Shame on you Trudeau!"