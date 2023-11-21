Anti-Israel protesters clash with police at Sydney port over Israeli ship

E-transfer (Canada):

Police have charged almost two dozen anti-Israel protesters who tried to block an Israeli cargo ship from docking at Sydney’s Port Botany on Tuesday night.

The Palestine Justice Movement organised the rally, which was attended by about 400 people, to protest against ZIM, an Israeli shipping company that they accused of transporting weapons to Israel.

The protesters chanted slogans such as “free, free Palestine” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and waved flags. Some also burned an Israeli flag and set off flares and fireworks.

However, the rally turned violent when some protesters refused to move from the Foreshore Road boat ramp, where the ship Contship Dax was due to arrive. Police said they issued a “group move on direction”, which was not complied with.

“The group continued to occupy Foreshore Road, blocking vehicle movement. Foreshore Road was subsequently closed in both directions, as police continued to issue move on directions to several members of the group,” NSW Police said in a statement.

After a number of people continued to refuse police orders, some officers used batons and pepper spray to disperse them. Several people were arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

The ship Contship Dax was not in port when the protesters arrived and its schedule was changed after the rally was announced.

The rally was one of several pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have taken place in Australia since October 7, when terrorist group Hamas launched a rocket attack on Israel that killed more than 1,200 people.

Protest organisers said they would continue their campaign against ZIM until it stopped operating in Australia.