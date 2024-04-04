Anti-Israel protesters fail to stop packed Poilievre rally

On Monday, April 1, thousands of citizens squeezed through approximately 50 anti-Israel and pro-carbon tax protesters, some of whom lined the stairway up to where federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was hosting a rally in Nanaimo, British Colubmia.

BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters have lined the entry steps of the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo where CPC leader Pierre Poilievre will soon be taking the stage for a rally.



Despite the loud “Ceasefire now!” chants related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which followed the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, and the protesters accusing the Tory leader of “murdering children” in Gaza, the high-energy campaign-style rally went on undisturbed.

There, Poilievre made promises including to toss out the Trudeau government's carbon tax, ban federal vaccine mandates, lower income taxes, create better recovery options for Canadians battling addiction, and to take a hard stance on crime.

Thousands have gathered to attend leader of the opposition Pierre Poilievre’s Axe the Tax rally in Nanaimo B.C.



You can’t hear a peep from the Anti-Israel protesters chanting outside the Conference room.



“The carbon tax is a tax on everything [it seeks to] reduce emissions by zero, and so basically it’s a callous cash grab for the government to spend on personal pet projects under the guise of saving the environment,' Damon Scarse, a Conservative Party of BC candidate running in Courtenay-Comox for this year's provincial election, told Rebel News after the rally.

Scarse, who was one of several BC Conservative candidates present at the rally, says it was important to be present to remind British Columbians that their party is the only option to vote for “if you want to axe the provincial carbon tax.”

Poilievre’s rally was one of two campaign-style stops the Conservative leader made in Nanaimo on April 1, the same day the Trudeau Liberals' carbon tax rose by 23%.

I asked about Poilievre about leaving the Paris climate agreement Poilievre responded by slamming Trudeau and says Conservatives will "reduce emissions and costs"

"His approach is taxes, mine is technology," says Poilievre.



Earlier in the afternoon, Poilievre held a press conference at a gas station, where I asked him whether or not he’d take the fight against net-zero madness a step further than axing the tax, by pulling Canada out of its commitment to achieving the United Nations Paris climate accords that helps set such stiff targets.

