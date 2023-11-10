Anti-Israel protesters vandalize Toronto Indigo
Posters have been placed on the Indigo building accusing Jewish CEO Heather Reisman of 'funding genocide.'
Antisemitic vandals put up posters targeting the company's Jewish CEO, Heather Reisman, and splashed red paint on the downtown Bloor Street location of the book seller.
🚨NOW IN #TORONTO👇— HonestReporting Canada (@HonestRepCanada) November 10, 2023
Posters defaming @chaptersindigo CEO @HeatherReisman, because of her #Jewish identity, is not only #antisemitic but also a hate crime!
Those who did this must be held accountable and brought to justice ASAP! @fordnation @oliviachow @TorontoPolice pic.twitter.com/5Pf5sh0y4t
Posters accused Reisman of "funding genocide."
An absolutely appalling antisemitic attack in downtown Toronto, targeting @chaptersindigo and Jewish CEO Heather Reisman. This is the tragic new reality for Jews in Canada. Condemnations simply won’t cut it anymore. pic.twitter.com/0QqUqM3FA1— Michael Levitt 🇨🇦 (@LevittMichael) November 10, 2023
Reisman and her husband, Indigo director Gerry Schwartz, set up the Heseg Foundation for Lone Soldiers.
Heseg pays the tuition and living expenses of students who want to study in Israel after they finish their military service. The foundation’s website (www.heseg.com) says it aims to produce “the leaders of tomorrow.”
Over the last 48 hours, a spate of antisemitic attacks has occurred in Canada. Two Yeshivas were shot at in Montreal overnight on Wednesday.
"This will definitely be a record year for anti-Semitic incidents in Canada,"— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 10, 2023
said Marvin Rotrand, national director of the League of Human Rights, expressing his concern following the shooting at two Jewish schools in Montreal.
Full report: https://t.co/Pc9dCe5WY6 pic.twitter.com/iFyi3nGZrh
Ottawa police are investigating after gasoline was poured out and antisemitic messages were left at the Ottawa General Hospital on Thursday.
Ottawa - November 10 - Ottawa police are investigating after someone found poured gasoline and antisemitic messages at the Ottawa Hospital’s General campus.— Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) November 10, 2023
https://t.co/PWr9923RRb
Montreal - November 8 - another video shared by Jewish students at Concordia shows an angry student throwing a water bottle at them. The Jewish students had set up a table with pictures of civilian hostages which was derided as “heinous propaganda” pic.twitter.com/emA7RZJRKR— Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) November 10, 2023
To call on Western governments to evict non-citizen supporters of known terrorism groups, like Hamas, visit www.DeportHamas.com.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.