Anti-Israel protesters vandalize Toronto Indigo

Posters have been placed on the Indigo building accusing Jewish CEO Heather Reisman of 'funding genocide.'

Antisemitic vandals put up posters targeting the company's Jewish CEO, Heather Reisman, and splashed red paint on the downtown Bloor Street location of the book seller.

Posters accused Reisman of "funding genocide."

Reisman and her husband, Indigo director Gerry Schwartz, set up the Heseg Foundation for Lone Soldiers.

Heseg pays the tuition and living expenses of students who want to study in Israel after they finish their military service. The foundation’s website (www.heseg.com) says it aims to produce “the leaders of tomorrow.”

Over the last 48 hours, a spate of antisemitic attacks has occurred in Canada. Two Yeshivas were shot at in Montreal overnight on Wednesday.

Ottawa police are investigating after gasoline was poured out and antisemitic messages were left at the Ottawa General Hospital on Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jewish students at Concordia University in Montreal were attacked after they set up a display showing images of Israelis who were taken hostage during the October 7 Hamas terror attacks in Southern Israel, resulting in 1400 deaths and the kidnapping of 240 others.

