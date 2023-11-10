Anti-Israel protesters vandalize Toronto Indigo

X / HonestRepCanada

Antisemitic vandals put up posters targeting the company's Jewish CEO, Heather Reisman, and splashed red paint on the downtown Bloor Street location of the book seller.

Posters accused Reisman of "funding genocide."

An absolutely appalling antisemitic attack in downtown Toronto, targeting @chaptersindigo and Jewish CEO Heather Reisman. This is the tragic new reality for Jews in Canada. Condemnations simply won’t cut it anymore. pic.twitter.com/0QqUqM3FA1 — Michael Levitt 🇨🇦 (@LevittMichael) November 10, 2023

Reisman and her husband, Indigo director Gerry Schwartz, set up the Heseg Foundation for Lone Soldiers.

Heseg pays the tuition and living expenses of students who want to study in Israel after they finish their military service. The foundation’s website (www.heseg.com) says it aims to produce “the leaders of tomorrow.”

Over the last 48 hours, a spate of antisemitic attacks has occurred in Canada. Two Yeshivas were shot at in Montreal overnight on Wednesday.

"This will definitely be a record year for anti-Semitic incidents in Canada,"



said Marvin Rotrand, national director of the League of Human Rights, expressing his concern following the shooting at two Jewish schools in Montreal.



Full report: https://t.co/Pc9dCe5WY6 pic.twitter.com/iFyi3nGZrh — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 10, 2023

Ottawa police are investigating after gasoline was poured out and antisemitic messages were left at the Ottawa General Hospital on Thursday.

Ottawa - November 10 - Ottawa police are investigating after someone found poured gasoline and antisemitic messages at the Ottawa Hospital’s General campus.



https://t.co/PWr9923RRb — Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) November 10, 2023

On Wednesday afternoon, Jewish students at Concordia University in Montreal were attacked after they set up a display showing images of Israelis who were taken hostage during the October 7 Hamas terror attacks in Southern Israel, resulting in 1400 deaths and the kidnapping of 240 others.

Montreal - November 8 - another video shared by Jewish students at Concordia shows an angry student throwing a water bottle at them. The Jewish students had set up a table with pictures of civilian hostages which was derided as “heinous propaganda” pic.twitter.com/emA7RZJRKR — Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) November 10, 2023

