Anti-Israel protests taking over prominent American universities

As the Jewish holiday of Passover began on April 22, anti-Israel protests at prominent American universities reached a fever pitch.

At Columbia University in New York, one of the most expensive schools in the country, incidents this past weekend saw a young woman holding a sign suggesting Jewish students were "Al-Qasam's Next Targets," referring to Hamas' military wing. Others shouted, "We are Hamas" and "We don't want no Zionists here," Fox News reported.

Arrests started occurring at Columbia on Monday afternoon, but other schools have seen similar demonstrations pop up.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra broke down how these establishments were seen as “liberal bastions,” always certain they were on the so-called right side of history.

Except, in this case, these universities have become a hotbed of political extremism and antisemitism: