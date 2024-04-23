Anti-Israel protests taking over prominent American universities
As the Jewish holiday of Passover began on April 22, anti-Israel protests at prominent American universities reached a fever pitch.
At Columbia University in New York, one of the most expensive schools in the country, incidents this past weekend saw a young woman holding a sign suggesting Jewish students were "Al-Qasam's Next Targets," referring to Hamas' military wing. Others shouted, "We are Hamas" and "We don't want no Zionists here," Fox News reported.
Arrests started occurring at Columbia on Monday afternoon, but other schools have seen similar demonstrations pop up.
On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra broke down how these establishments were seen as “liberal bastions,” always certain they were on the so-called right side of history.
Except, in this case, these universities have become a hotbed of political extremism and antisemitism:
If you're having any trouble figuring out what's right and wrong, swap in any other ethnicity or characteristic. If these were gay kids being attacked by homophobes, I don't know if such has ever happened in the last 50 years, maybe it has.
Or think about the Charlottesville tiki-torch people. How is this any different than that? And that was the target of national excoriation for weeks.
I think it's incredible because I know that a lot of these universities — Yale, Harvard, Columbia, MIT — were forever liberal bastions. They were the progressive folks, they were the anti-racist folks, the diversity, equity and inclusion folks. They were the liberals, the good guys.
Most of all, they said they were anti-racist. But they weren't. I think it was all a lie, it was a cover to be the most racist people.
They said they're progressive; they're the most reactionary people in the world. They said they're for peace and love; they're the most violent people in the world. They said they're for open-mindedness; they're the most closed-minded in the world.
