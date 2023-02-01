Antifa protesters accost Rebel reporter Katie Daviscourt

E-transfer (Canada):

Anti-police protests were sparked across the United States last week after the Memphis Police Department released bodycam footage of officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols, 29, during a traffic stop.

All five officers involved have been fired from the department and face multiple charges, including second-degree murder. Antifa militants across the country called for violence and anarchy to avenge to death of Tyre Nichols, and in Seattle they marched clad in black to disrupt the city.

Rebel News reporter Katie Daviscourt was on the ground in Seattle covering the demonstration. The group met at Cal Anderson Park, otherwise known as the infamous CHAZ/CHOP, or Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, where Antifa took over a six-block radius of Seattle in 2020 after overtaking the Seattle Police East Precinct following the death of George Floyd.

Calling for “police abolition,” the group marched through the downtown corridor, making their way to the Space Needle and stopping to host a vigil for both a young woman that was fatally struck by a Seattle police vehicle earlier in the week and for Tyre Nichols. The group then made their way back to Capitol Hill to shut down the roads outside of the East Precinct.

