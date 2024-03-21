Antisemitism is no longer taboo in Canada: Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined why antisemitism is no longer confined to the fringes of Canadian society.

One of the largest French-language newspapers in Quebec, La Presse, recently published a cartoon depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a blood-sucking vampire.

Speaking about the cartoon, Ezra said, "I'm not for censorship by the way. I think it's an odious cartoon, I don't think La Presse should have published it. But I'm not for prosecuting them for a 'hate crime' which is funny because I'm quite sure La Presse is all in favour of Bill C-63."

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge was asked about the cartoon and spoke about the importance of the independence of the press.

Commenting on her response, Ezra said, "Did you hear her say that she really cares about free speech and independence of the press? That's the first time I've ever heard a Liberal talk about that."

A Jewish film festival in Hamilton, Ont. was also recently cancelled due to "security and safety concerns." Speaking about the cancellation, Ezra said, "Lets take them at face value and say that they're not making this up as a cover story, that they really are terrified of violence."

"Well that's what the police are for, that's what Hamilton police are for, to protect against antisemitic violence. But I guess Hamilton police are like Toronto police or York Regional Police or like the mounted police or like police everywhere in this country. They've basically been told to stand down and let the Hamas hate marches continue," he added.

A recent motion passed in Parliament by the Liberal-NDP coalition appears to benefit the terrorist group Hamas. The motion demands an immediate ceasefire in the conflict and halts weapons sales to Israel. It also calls on the government to work towards a two-state solution and recognition of Palestinian statehood.