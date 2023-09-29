AOC and Elon Musk exchange barbs on X: ‘She’s just not that smart’

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), made waves on the platform when he took to the platform to comment on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Musk's assessment was sharp, stating, “She’s just not that smart.”

This was in response to political commentator Ashley St. Clair's post, which was critical of the New York City representative's earlier tweets regarding immigration.

Ocasio-Cortez's initial tweet had taken aim at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in light of a looming government shutdown. She remarked, “Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later.”

St. Clair countered this with her own perspective, saying, “Girl math is saying immigrants coming legally through Ellis Island is the same as 3 million undocumented migrants pouring through our border and costing NYC $1,000,000,000 to house migrants for free in hotels.”

Following Musk's comment, Ocasio-Cortez was quick to highlight her achievements and background. “I wasn’t born rich and became the youngest woman in American history to be elected to Congress. Then I investigated Cohen, authored the largest FEMA funeral assistance program in history and led creation of a US Climate Corps to create tens of thousands of new jobs. Stay mad,” she asserted.

“First, please allow me to congratulate you on these epic achievements,” Musk fired back. “However, have you considered, rather than ‘funeral assistance’, that FEMA focus its funding on preventing funerals in the first place?”

The exchanges didn't end there. St. Clair responded again, hinting at AOC's upbringing by saying, “You grew up in the wealthy suburbs of Westchester County. Drop the Bronx shtick at the very least girly pop.”

The congresswoman is no stranger to public confrontations. In 2022, after opting for a stay in Florida during New York City's COVID lockdown, she made headlines by suggesting her GOP critics were more interested in her personal life than her political decisions, particularly in response to a photograph of her with her now-fiancé.

In 2018, another notable exchange occurred between Ocasio-Cortez and Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro. The latter had challenged AOC to a public debate, which she compared to "catcalling." Shapiro responded by defending his intent, emphasizing that he was genuinely interested in a meaningful discussion.