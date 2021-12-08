Apple signed secret $275B agreement with China: Report

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly signed a $275 billion agreement with the Chinese government several years ago after promising that Apple would help China’s economy and its tech industry with investments and worker training, The Information reported on Tuesday.

“iPhone recently became the top-selling smartphone in China, its second-biggest market after the U.S., for the first time in six years. But the company owes much of that success to CEO Tim Cook, who laid the foundation years ago by secretly signing an agreement, estimated to be worth more than $275 billion, with Chinese officials promising Apple would do its part to develop China’s economy and technological prowess through investments, business deals and worker training,” the publication reported.

According to the publication, Cook established the five-year agreement in the first of a series of in-person visits to China in 2016. Cook was reportedly there to fight back against a sudden burst of regulatory actions against Apple’s businesses. The Information claims that it viewed internal Apple documents attesting to these details.

The publication notes that the Chinese market represents 19 per cent of Apple’s total sales.

Citing interviews and direct access to internal Apple documents, The Information details the nature of China’s priorities with Apple:

They included a pledge to help Chinese manufacturers develop "the most advanced manufacturing technologies" and "support the training of high-quality Chinese talents." In addition, Apple promised to use more components from Chinese suppliers in its devices, sign deals with Chinese software firms, collaborate on technology with Chinese universities and directly invest in Chinese tech companies... Apple promised to invest "many billions of dollars more" than what the company was already spending annually in China. Some of that money would go toward building new retail stores, research and development centers and renewable energy projects, the agreement said.

According to The Information, and supported by reporting on Ars Technica, Apple has mostly honoured its part of the agreement. The tech giant's strong relationship with the Chinese government has allowed it to circumvent limitations typically imposed on foreign companies.

One such example is how Apple can maintain the encryption keys for iCloud user data in China. Other companies are compelled, by law, to give responsibility for that data to a Chinese operator.

However, despite the relative freedom Apple enjoys in China, the company must still adhere to government regulations and requests to censor content that run counter to the goals of the Chinese regime.

Ars Technica reports: