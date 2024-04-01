Archbishop slams Biden as 'Cafeteria Catholic' for selective adherence to faith
Archbishop of Washington Cardinal Gregory questioned whether Biden's regular church attendance resonates with American Catholics given his position on abortion and other "life issues."
The Catholic Archbishop of Washington, Wilton Cardinal Gregory, criticized President Joe Biden on Sunday for his stance on abortion rights, accusing the president of being a "cafeteria Catholic" who "picks and chooses" which teachings to abide by.
In an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation," Cardinal Gregory questioned whether Biden's regular church attendance resonates with American Catholics given his position on abortion and other "life issues."
"I would say there are things, especially in terms of the life issues, that he chooses to ignore," the archbishop said when asked if Biden is overlooking aspects of Catholic doctrine. "He uses the current situation as a political pawn rather than saying, look, my church believes this."
While acknowledging Biden's "great devotion" in attending church regularly, Cardinal Gregory said the president "steps aside some of the hot-button issues or uses the hot-button issues as a political tool, which it's not – it is not the way I think we would want our faith to be used."
The cardinal's criticism comes after the Biden administration celebrated "Transgender Day of Visibility" on Easter Sunday, drawing condemnation from some religious leaders over the timing of the event coinciding with the Christian holy day.
"The issues of life begin at the very beginning and they conclude at natural death," Cardinal Gregory stated. "And you can't – you can't pick and choose. You're either one who respects life, and all of its dimensions, or you have to step aside and say, I'm not pro-life."
On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 31, 2024
Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect. pic.twitter.com/mhixHV9KC2
